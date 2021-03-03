Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. 2021 Audi A8
  5. 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid

2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid

MSRP range: $95,900
5 out of 5 stars(3)
Total MSRP$96,945
Edmunds suggests you pay$95,775
What Should I Pay
Helpful shopping links

2021 Audi A8 video

[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. We're in Barcelona where we just checked out the unveiling of Audi's 2019 A8, their flagship luxury sedan. And there's a lot riding on it, obviously. The big news, though, is how much technology they packed into it. It's going to be a class three, semi-autonomous vehicle that means it will literally drive itself with little interaction needed from the driver. It's also completely redesigned, nose to tail. All new style that kind of adopts Audi's latest design language, which I'm actually a fan of. It's got these sharp creases from nose to tail. Even though the grill is a little too big, maybe a little too angular for my taste, that's up to you to decide. The interior is also very much Audi, minimalist, sophisticated, but still packed with a ton of features. It's going to have these two large touch screens, and we've had a bit of a love/hate relationship with some of those large touchscreens, but these actually show some promise. There's going to be some haptic feedback and the buttons are actually pretty large and easy to use. Elsewhere in the interior, it's got that lovely simplistic, yet sophisticated look. It's a really wide horizontal look for the dash with impeccable materials. These wonderful matte [? open pore ?] wood trim. As we would expect from any luxury flagship sedan, comfort is paramount. And much like Mercedes magic ride suspension, the Audi will react before it gets to an imperfection in the road, and adapt and counteract whatever action it's going to cause. So if it senses a pothole coming up, it will just glide right over it like it didn't exist. Initially when these come out in 2018, as a 2019 model, they're going to be a mild hybrid, probably with a V-6 that's turbocharged, but there will be other versions to follow. From a plug-in hybrid, all the way to the W12, which probably is going to be my choice, if you ask me. Also available will be a four wheel steering to help this big car maneuver in tight spaces. In addition to four wheel steering, it will also have self-parking capability where you won't even have to be in the car to have it parallel park or perpendicular park itself. So it's been said that [? Fortune ?] favors the bold and Audi is certainly being bold with this new A8. There's a lot riding on it, and I have to say, I'm hopeful that they can fulfill all of these promises. Keep checking back with Edmunds as we get closer to the 2018 launch of the all new 2019 Audi A8. Let us know what you think. Leave us a comment, and hit subscribe to see other videos just like this.

2019 Audi A8 Debut

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Audi A8, but since the 2021 Audi A8 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Audi A8 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A8 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A8 has 10.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A8. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Audi A8?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A8:

  • Some previously optional features are now standard
  • Packages consolidated to include more equipment
  • All-wheel steering added to optional appearance packages
  • Part of the fourth A8 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Audi A8 reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A8 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A8. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A8's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Audi A8 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A8 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2021 A8 and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A8 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A8?

The least-expensive 2021 Audi A8 is the 2021 Audi A8 L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $95,900.

Other versions include:

  • L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A8?

If you're interested in the Audi A8, the next question is, which A8 model is right for you? A8 variants include L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of A8 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2021 Audi A8

2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). The 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2021 A8 Plug-in Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A8 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Impeccably crafted cabin
  • Impressive interior technology
  • Responsive steering and cornering for a big sedan
  • Exceptionally comfortable seats all around

Cons

  • Relatively small trunk
  • Infotainment interface can be tough to learn
  • Powertrain is a little unrefined
  • Ride is too floaty at high speeds and bumpy around town

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A8 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including L, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $96,945. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $1,170 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,170 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $95,775.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 1.2% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Audi A8 A8 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: L. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid?

2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid L 4dr Sedan AWD w/60 TFSI e (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
23 mpg compined MPG,
21 city MPG/26 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase123.2 in.
Length208.7 in.
WidthN/A
Height58.6 in.
Curb Weight5335 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A8?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2021 Audi A8 Plug-in Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates