Used 2018 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 A8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$92,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.2/564.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque444 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
21" Black Optic Plus Packageyes
Executive Plus Packageyes
20" Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
18 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
18 -way power driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" 10-Spoke-Star-Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Length207.4 in.
Width76.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
Interior Colors
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Velvet Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
265/40R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
