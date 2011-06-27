Used 2016 Audi A8 L TDI quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)571.2/856.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower240 hp @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,200
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 3yes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2yes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 4yes
Executive Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Rear Seat Comfort Packageyes
Sport Style Packageyes
Full Leather Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1yes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,200
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,200
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Audi Exclusive Personalized Script for the Front and Rear Door Sillsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Personalized Script for the Front Door Sillsyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Wood Inlays - Upper Inlays Onlyyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Controls in Leatheryes
Rear Shelf in Alcantarayes
Floor Matsyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,200
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,200
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$85,200
20" 10-Parallel-Spoke-Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" 10-Spoke-Star-Design Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4564 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Exterior Colors
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Oolong Grey Metallic
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Havana Brown, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Powder Beige, premium leather
  • Calendula Yellow, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Smoky Blue, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Balao Brown, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Velvet Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
