Used 2016 Audi A8 L W12 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$137,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/523.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Torque463 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$137,900
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$137,900
W12 Driver Assistance Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 3yes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2yes
W12 Sport Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 4yes
Executive Rear Seat Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1yes
Audi Design Selection Package - Balao Brownyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$137,900
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$137,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Audi Exclusive Personalized Script for the Front and Rear Door Sillsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Personalized Script for the Front Door Sillsyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Wood Inlays - Upper Inlays Onlyyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Lightning Cable for Audi Music Interfaceyes
Five Seat Configurationyes
Black Lower Inlaysyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Controls in Leatheryes
Rear Shelf in Alcantarayes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$137,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$137,900
18 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
heated passenger seatyes
18 -way power driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$137,900
19" 15-Spoke Wheel Designyes
20" 10-Parallel-Spoke-Design Wheelsyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4806 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Exterior Colors
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Black
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Oolong Grey Metallic
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Havana Brown, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Powder Beige, premium leather
  • Calendula Yellow, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Smoky Blue, premium leather
  • Balao Brown, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$137,900
265/40R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$137,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$137,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
