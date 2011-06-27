Used 2016 Audi A8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A8 Sedan
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,490*
Total Cash Price
$37,193
L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,900*
Total Cash Price
$37,937
L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$96,571*
Total Cash Price
$50,954
L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$99,391*
Total Cash Price
$52,442
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A8 Sedan L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,313
|$1,352
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$6,971
|Maintenance
|$2,174
|$1,511
|$2,083
|$2,139
|$2,663
|$10,570
|Repairs
|$1,629
|$1,742
|$1,877
|$2,021
|$2,174
|$9,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,169
|Financing
|$2,000
|$1,609
|$1,191
|$745
|$269
|$5,814
|Depreciation
|$8,608
|$5,099
|$4,358
|$3,713
|$3,169
|$24,947
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,701
|$13,411
|$13,061
|$12,276
|$12,041
|$70,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A8 Sedan L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$1,508
|$7,110
|Maintenance
|$2,217
|$1,541
|$2,125
|$2,182
|$2,716
|$10,781
|Repairs
|$1,662
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,025
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,212
|Financing
|$2,040
|$1,641
|$1,215
|$760
|$274
|$5,930
|Depreciation
|$8,780
|$5,201
|$4,445
|$3,787
|$3,232
|$25,446
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,095
|$13,679
|$13,322
|$12,522
|$12,282
|$71,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A8 Sedan L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,966
|$2,025
|$9,550
|Maintenance
|$2,978
|$2,070
|$2,854
|$2,930
|$3,648
|$14,481
|Repairs
|$2,232
|$2,387
|$2,571
|$2,769
|$2,978
|$12,937
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,719
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,972
|Financing
|$2,740
|$2,204
|$1,632
|$1,021
|$369
|$7,965
|Depreciation
|$11,793
|$6,986
|$5,970
|$5,087
|$4,342
|$34,177
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,990
|$18,373
|$17,894
|$16,818
|$16,496
|$96,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A8 Sedan L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,851
|$1,906
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$9,829
|Maintenance
|$3,065
|$2,131
|$2,937
|$3,016
|$3,755
|$14,904
|Repairs
|$2,297
|$2,456
|$2,647
|$2,850
|$3,065
|$13,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,799
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,058
|Financing
|$2,820
|$2,269
|$1,679
|$1,050
|$379
|$8,198
|Depreciation
|$12,137
|$7,190
|$6,145
|$5,235
|$4,468
|$35,175
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,778
|$18,910
|$18,416
|$17,309
|$16,978
|$99,391
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 A8
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A8 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Audi A8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019