Used 2015 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 A8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$81,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)452.2/690.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$81,400
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 3yes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2yes
Rear Seat Comfort Plus Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 4yes
Luxury Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1yes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$81,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$81,400
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Audi Guard Matyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Wood Inlays - Upper Inlays Onlyyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Rear Shelf in Alcantarayes
Controls in Leatheryes
Floor Matsyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$81,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,400
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$81,400
20" 15-Spoke-Notary-Design Wheelsyes
265/40 R20 Summer Tiresyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Panoramic Sunroofyes
20" 10-Parallel-Spoke-Design Wheelsyes
Solar Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Exterior Colors
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Oolong Grey Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Argus Brown Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Balao Brown, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$81,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/45R19 104H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$81,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$81,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
