Used 2015 Audi A8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A8 Sedan
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,794*
Total Cash Price
$34,439
L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,367*
Total Cash Price
$33,764
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$100,627*
Total Cash Price
$47,607
4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$98,486*
Total Cash Price
$46,594
L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,222*
Total Cash Price
$35,115
A8 Diesel
L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$97,773*
Total Cash Price
$46,257
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A8 Sedan 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|Maintenance
|$1,957
|$2,336
|$2,405
|$2,066
|$3,857
|$12,620
|Repairs
|$1,746
|$1,867
|$2,010
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$10,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,031
|Financing
|$1,852
|$1,489
|$1,103
|$690
|$250
|$5,384
|Depreciation
|$8,742
|$4,888
|$4,176
|$3,559
|$3,037
|$24,401
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,578
|$14,166
|$13,386
|$12,279
|$13,385
|$72,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A8 Sedan L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$7,783
|Maintenance
|$1,919
|$2,290
|$2,358
|$2,025
|$3,781
|$12,373
|Repairs
|$1,712
|$1,830
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,807
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,991
|Financing
|$1,816
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$676
|$245
|$5,278
|Depreciation
|$8,571
|$4,792
|$4,094
|$3,489
|$2,977
|$23,923
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,194
|$13,888
|$13,124
|$12,038
|$13,123
|$71,367
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A8 Sedan L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,193
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,974
|Maintenance
|$2,706
|$3,229
|$3,325
|$2,855
|$5,331
|$17,446
|Repairs
|$2,414
|$2,580
|$2,779
|$2,991
|$3,218
|$13,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,548
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,807
|Financing
|$2,561
|$2,059
|$1,524
|$953
|$345
|$7,442
|Depreciation
|$12,085
|$6,757
|$5,773
|$4,919
|$4,198
|$33,731
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,064
|$19,582
|$18,505
|$16,974
|$18,503
|$100,627
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A8 Sedan 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,211
|$2,277
|$10,741
|Maintenance
|$2,648
|$3,160
|$3,254
|$2,795
|$5,218
|$17,075
|Repairs
|$2,363
|$2,525
|$2,720
|$2,927
|$3,149
|$13,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,494
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,748
|Financing
|$2,506
|$2,015
|$1,492
|$933
|$338
|$7,284
|Depreciation
|$11,828
|$6,613
|$5,650
|$4,815
|$4,108
|$33,014
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,488
|$19,165
|$18,111
|$16,612
|$18,110
|$98,486
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A8 Sedan L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,617
|$1,666
|$1,716
|$8,094
|Maintenance
|$1,996
|$2,382
|$2,452
|$2,106
|$3,932
|$12,868
|Repairs
|$1,780
|$1,903
|$2,050
|$2,206
|$2,373
|$10,313
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,879
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,889
|$1,518
|$1,124
|$703
|$255
|$5,489
|Depreciation
|$8,914
|$4,984
|$4,258
|$3,629
|$3,096
|$24,880
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,962
|$14,444
|$13,649
|$12,520
|$13,648
|$74,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A8 Diesel L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,130
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$10,663
|Maintenance
|$2,629
|$3,137
|$3,230
|$2,774
|$5,180
|$16,951
|Repairs
|$2,345
|$2,507
|$2,700
|$2,906
|$3,126
|$13,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,476
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,728
|Financing
|$2,488
|$2,000
|$1,481
|$926
|$336
|$7,231
|Depreciation
|$11,742
|$6,565
|$5,609
|$4,780
|$4,078
|$32,775
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,296
|$19,027
|$17,980
|$16,492
|$17,979
|$97,773
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi A8 in Virginia is:not available
