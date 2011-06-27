Used 2014 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)428.4/666.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 3yes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2yes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 4yes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Rear Seat Comfort Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1yes
Media Packageyes
Sport Plus Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Control in Leatheryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Wood Inlays - Upper Inlays Onlyyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Headliner in Alcantarayes
Rear Shelf in Alcantarayes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Floor Matsyes
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
265/40 R20 Summer Tiresyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Panorama Sunroof Packageyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
20" 10-Parallel-Spoke-Design Wheelsyes
Solar Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4464 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume122.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Savana Beige Pearl Effect
  • Oolong Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Black Metallic
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Balao Brown, premium leather
  • Silk Beige, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige w/Black Carpeting, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/45R19 104H tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
