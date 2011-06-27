Used 2014 Audi A8 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A8 Sedan
L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,072*
Total Cash Price
$24,979
L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,371*
Total Cash Price
$33,550
L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,855*
Total Cash Price
$24,489
4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$85,806*
Total Cash Price
$34,529
3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,980*
Total Cash Price
$33,795
L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,289*
Total Cash Price
$25,469
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A8 Sedan L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,415
|$6,672
|Maintenance
|$2,152
|$2,200
|$2,097
|$991
|$3,157
|$10,598
|Repairs
|$1,746
|$1,867
|$2,010
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$10,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,352
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,080
|$800
|$501
|$181
|$3,905
|Depreciation
|$6,648
|$3,686
|$3,149
|$2,684
|$2,290
|$18,457
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,530
|$12,268
|$11,591
|$9,980
|$11,703
|$62,072
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A8 Sedan L 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$8,961
|Maintenance
|$2,891
|$2,955
|$2,817
|$1,332
|$4,240
|$14,234
|Repairs
|$2,345
|$2,507
|$2,700
|$2,906
|$3,126
|$13,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,815
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,067
|Financing
|$1,804
|$1,451
|$1,074
|$673
|$242
|$5,244
|Depreciation
|$8,930
|$4,951
|$4,229
|$3,604
|$3,076
|$24,790
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,202
|$16,477
|$15,569
|$13,404
|$15,719
|$83,371
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A8 Sedan L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$6,541
|Maintenance
|$2,110
|$2,157
|$2,056
|$972
|$3,095
|$10,390
|Repairs
|$1,712
|$1,830
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,325
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,509
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$784
|$491
|$177
|$3,828
|Depreciation
|$6,518
|$3,614
|$3,087
|$2,631
|$2,245
|$18,095
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,206
|$12,027
|$11,364
|$9,784
|$11,474
|$60,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A8 Sedan 4.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$1,843
|$1,898
|$1,956
|$9,223
|Maintenance
|$2,975
|$3,041
|$2,899
|$1,371
|$4,364
|$14,650
|Repairs
|$2,414
|$2,580
|$2,779
|$2,991
|$3,218
|$13,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,868
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,128
|Financing
|$1,857
|$1,493
|$1,105
|$692
|$250
|$5,397
|Depreciation
|$9,190
|$5,096
|$4,353
|$3,710
|$3,165
|$25,514
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,850
|$16,958
|$16,023
|$13,795
|$16,178
|$85,806
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A8 Sedan 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$1,857
|$1,914
|$9,027
|Maintenance
|$2,912
|$2,977
|$2,837
|$1,341
|$4,271
|$14,338
|Repairs
|$2,363
|$2,525
|$2,720
|$2,927
|$3,149
|$13,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,082
|Financing
|$1,817
|$1,461
|$1,082
|$678
|$244
|$5,283
|Depreciation
|$8,995
|$4,987
|$4,260
|$3,631
|$3,098
|$24,971
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,364
|$16,597
|$15,682
|$13,502
|$15,834
|$83,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A8 Sedan L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$6,803
|Maintenance
|$2,194
|$2,243
|$2,138
|$1,011
|$3,219
|$10,806
|Repairs
|$1,780
|$1,903
|$2,050
|$2,206
|$2,373
|$10,313
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,569
|Financing
|$1,370
|$1,101
|$815
|$511
|$184
|$3,981
|Depreciation
|$6,779
|$3,759
|$3,210
|$2,736
|$2,335
|$18,819
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,854
|$12,508
|$11,819
|$10,175
|$11,933
|$63,289
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi A8 in Virginia is:not available
