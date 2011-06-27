  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. Used 2012 Audi A8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2012 A8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$133,500
See A8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$133,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/491.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Torque463 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size6.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$133,500
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Rear Seat Packageyes
Audi Design Selection Package - Balao Brownyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$133,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Full Leather Packageyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Five Seat Configurationyes
Alcantara Headliner in Blackyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$133,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$133,500
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Front License Plate Holderyes
19" 15-Spoke-Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Solar Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.2 cu.ft.
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4773 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume122 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Exterior Colors
  • Oolong Grey Metallic
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Savana Beige Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Emerald Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
  • Silk Beige, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Balao Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$133,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
265/40R20 tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$133,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$133,500
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A8 Inventory

Related Used 2012 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles