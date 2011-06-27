  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. Used 2011 Audi A8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2011 A8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,000
See A8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)404.6/642.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Torque328 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower372 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Alcantara Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Premium Packageyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Executive Rear Seat Packageyes
Rear Seat Comfort Packageyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Alcantara Package & Black Headlineryes
Four Zone Climate Controlyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Assam Gray Vavona Wood Inlaysyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Walnut Brown Wood Inlaysyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room42.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,000
20" 10-Parallel-Spoke Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Panorama Sunroofyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
LED Headlightsyes
Dual Pane Acoustic and Security Glassyes
Solar Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Front track64.7 in.
Length207.4 in.
Curb weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height57.9 in.
Wheel base122.9 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track64.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Exterior Colors
  • Oolong Grey Metallic
  • Emerald Black Metallic
  • Savana Beige Pearl Effect
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Silk Beige, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,000
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,000
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A8 Inventory

Related Used 2011 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles