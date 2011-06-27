  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A8
  4. Used 2010 Audi A8
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2010 A8
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,400
See A8 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$78,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.8/547.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Alcantara Packageyes
100 Years of Audi Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
255 watts stereo outputyes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$78,400
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Dual-Pane Acoustic and Security Glassyes
Leather Appointment Upgradeyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Segmented Wood/Leather Four Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddlesyes
Rear Seat Electric Lumbaryes
Leather Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$78,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,400
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
19" Five Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Solar Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Front track64.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4409 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length204.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity750 lbs.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.0 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Exterior Colors
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Amaretto, premium leather
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Silk Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$78,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
255/45R18 tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$78,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$78,400
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A8 Inventory

Related Used 2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles