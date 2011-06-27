  1. Home
Used 2009 Audi A8 L W12 quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2009 A8
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/452.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque428 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
diversity antennayes
350 watts stereo outputyes
memory card slotyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
Four zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear leg room42.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track63.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4729 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length204.4 in.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume121.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.0 in.
Width74.6 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ibis White
  • Savana Beige Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Cardamom Beige, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Espresso Brown, premium leather
  • Amaretto, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
255/40R19 100H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
