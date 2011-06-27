Estimated values
2002 Audi A8 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,372
|$3,138
|$3,564
|Clean
|$2,107
|$2,793
|$3,172
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,103
|$2,388
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,414
|$1,604
Estimated values
2002 Audi A8 L quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,623
|$3,562
|$4,082
|Clean
|$2,330
|$3,171
|$3,633
|Average
|$1,744
|$2,388
|$2,735
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,605
|$1,837