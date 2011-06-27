Used 2001 Audi A8 L quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/556.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
wipers headlampsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
200 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Length203.3 in.
Curb weight4156 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width79 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Andorra Red PL Effect
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Ming Blue PL Effect
  • Melange Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray PL Effect
  • Ebony PL Effect
Interior Colors
  • Caramel
  • Cashmere
  • Platinum
  • Sabre Black
  • Indigo Blue
  • Ecru
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
