Used 2000 Audi A8 L quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.0/532.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque302 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room41.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.3 in.
Curb weight4156 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base118.5 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Andorra Red Pearl
  • Ebony Pearl
  • Melange Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Casablanca White
  • Ming Blue Pearl
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Pearl
  • Racing Green Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ecru
  • Sabre Black
  • Platinum
  • Indigo Blue
  • Cashmere
  • Caramel
