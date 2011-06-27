  1. Home
Used 1999 Audi A8 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 A8
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/545.1 mi.355.5/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.23.7 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l3.7 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm230 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Measurements
Length198.2 in.198.2 in.
Curb weight3902 lbs.3682 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.0 in.74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cashmere Gray Pearl
  • Casablanca White
  • Andorra Red Pearl
  • Ming Blue Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Melange Metallic
  • Amethyst Gray Mica
  • Racing Green Pearl
  • Aluminum Silver Metallic
  • Volcano Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Platinum
  • Ecru
  • Anthracite
  • Slate Blue
