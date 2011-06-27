Used 1998 Audi A8 quattro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/545.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Santorin Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Kaktus Green Pearl Metallic
  • Jaspis Green Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Gray White
  • Laser Red
  • Hibiskusrot Pearl Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Racing Green Pearl Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Melange Pearl Metallic
  • Andorrarot Pearl Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Alusilver Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
