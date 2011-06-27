  1. Home
Used 1997 Audi A8 quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/545.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.
Curb weight3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Byzanz Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Kaktusgruen Pearl Metallic
  • Tornado Red
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Allusilver Metallic
  • Laser Red
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Casablanca White
