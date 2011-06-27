  1. Home
Used 1997 Audi A8 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 A8
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/568.8 mi.355.5/545.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.23.7 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l4.2 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5500 rpm300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Measurements
Length198.2 in.198.2 in.
Curb weight3682 lbs.3902 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.17.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.4.8 in.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.0 in.74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tornado Red
  • Ming Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cashmere Gray Metallic
  • Byzanz Metallic
  • Sable Brown Mica Metallic
  • Casablanca White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Allusilver Metallic
  • Tropic Green Metallic
  • Aqua Green Metallic
  • Autumn Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Yellow
  • Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Europa Blue Metallic
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Kaktusgruen Pearl Metallic
  • Stormy Black Pearl
  • Laser Red
  • Bamboo Metallic
  • Pelican Blue Metallic
