Estimated values
1997 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,820
|$2,247
|Clean
|$925
|$1,625
|$2,007
|Average
|$697
|$1,236
|$1,527
|Rough
|$470
|$846
|$1,046
Estimated values
1997 Audi A8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,021
|$1,740
|$2,135
|Clean
|$909
|$1,554
|$1,907
|Average
|$685
|$1,182
|$1,450
|Rough
|$462
|$810
|$994