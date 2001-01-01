Skip to main content
2023 Audi A7 Prestige Specs & Features

More about the 2023 A7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$78,350
Engine TypeMild hybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG21/30 MPG
EPA combined MPG24 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)405.3/579.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.0 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeMild hybrid
Horsepower335 hp
Torque369 lb-ft
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length195.6 in.
Overall width with mirrors83.4 in.
Overall width without mirrors75.1 in.
Height56.0 in.
Wheelbase115.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.9 cu.ft.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Curb weight4,343 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Pearl Beige Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Sarder Brown Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Black Valcona/Milano, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
16 total speakersyes
Surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Driver assisted parking assistyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
255/40R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Mobile Internet (Browser)yes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Luxury Package +$2,750
Prestige +$0
S Line Black Optic Package +$2,000
Safety & Security Options
Audi First Aid Kit +$50
Interior Options
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$180
Audi Guard All-Weather Mats +$215
Audi Cargo Box +$85
Audi Beam "Rings" +$475
Audi Guard Protection Package +$325
Exterior Options
Black Audi Rings and Badges +$350
21" 5-Arm V Design Graphite Gray Wheels w/Summer Performance Tires and Adaptive Damping Suspension +$2,500
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit +$115
Paint Protection +$185
Dynamic Center Caps +$210
