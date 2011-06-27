  1. Home
2022 Audi A7 Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 A7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$74,350
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG24
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.3/579.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower335 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque369 lb-ft @ 1,370 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Premium Plusyes
Black Optic Package +$750
S Line Package +$1,250
Executive Package +$1,750
In-Car Entertainment
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$320
Audi Beam "Rings" +$475
Interior Protection Package +$215
USB Cables +$110
Audi Guard Cargo Mat +$175
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Audi Black Rings and Badges Kit +$350
Paint Protection +$185
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,343 lbs.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height56.0 in.
Length195.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.1 in.
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Chronos Gray Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
255/40R20 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
