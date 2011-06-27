  1. Home
2021 Audi A7 Premium Plus 55 TFSI e quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2021 A7
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA Combined MPGe68 mi.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)2.4 hr.
Fuel tank capacity13.7 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA Electricity Range24 mi.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Executive Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint Protectionyes
Audi Black Rings and Badges Kityes
Measurements
Length195.9 in.
Curb weight4773 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base115.2 in.
Width75.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vesuvius Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Avalon Green Metallic
  • Carat Beige Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
255/40R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

