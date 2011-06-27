  1. Home
2019 Audi A7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(100%)1(0%)
2.0
2 reviews
Had to be towed to dealer

Enver, 12/06/2019
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Our two month old 2019 Audi A7 (there was no option to review the 2019 model) had to be towed to the dealer leaving us stranded 200 miles from home. Had low tire pressure warning several times — dealer checked it out and said everything was fine. The check engine light had been on for a couple of weeks which the dealer said could wait till we got back from our trip. Had a brief message about some system failing, had very slow acceleration which we understand was a turbo problem. Closing the sunroof takes multiple attempts — just before closing the sunroof keeps retracting.

Had some technical issues

LL, 01/14/2020
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased the 2019 A7 premium plus. In the four months since ownership, the vehicle had a few issues. Upon entering the highway from a stop, the vehicle rolled backwards and the rear view camera turned on. On another occasion, the vehicle braked unexpectedly. There were also warning lights and error messages that would come on, but when you restart the vehicle, the messages would go away. The A7 is a beautiful vehicle, but needs some updates to correct the technical problems.

