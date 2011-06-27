  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2017 Audi A7
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Audi A7 Competition Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2017 A7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$76,550
See A7 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Cargo Netyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
S Line Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$76,550
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$76,550
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$76,550
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$76,550
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,550
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$76,550
20" Summer Tiresyes
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Length196.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Misano Red Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Silver w/Dark Silver Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Black Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Korso Red Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$76,550
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
265/35R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$76,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$76,550
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See A7 Inventory

Related Used 2017 Audi A7 Competition Prestige quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles