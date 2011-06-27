Used 2017 Audi A7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A7 Sedan
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,935*
Total Cash Price
$43,714
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,294*
Total Cash Price
$44,588
Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$93,071*
Total Cash Price
$59,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A7 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$6,578
|Maintenance
|$366
|$3,503
|$1,815
|$1,212
|$3,762
|$10,658
|Repairs
|$1,015
|$1,548
|$1,668
|$1,796
|$1,931
|$7,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,324
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,351
|$1,891
|$1,399
|$876
|$316
|$6,833
|Depreciation
|$9,147
|$4,462
|$3,928
|$3,480
|$3,125
|$24,142
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,186
|$14,522
|$12,020
|$10,669
|$12,538
|$67,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A7 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,340
|$1,381
|$1,423
|$6,710
|Maintenance
|$373
|$3,573
|$1,851
|$1,236
|$3,837
|$10,871
|Repairs
|$1,035
|$1,579
|$1,701
|$1,832
|$1,970
|$8,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,370
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,558
|Financing
|$2,398
|$1,929
|$1,427
|$894
|$322
|$6,970
|Depreciation
|$9,330
|$4,551
|$4,007
|$3,550
|$3,188
|$24,625
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,550
|$14,812
|$12,260
|$10,882
|$12,789
|$69,294
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 A7 Sedan Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,697
|$1,748
|$1,800
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$9,012
|Maintenance
|$501
|$4,799
|$2,487
|$1,660
|$5,154
|$14,601
|Repairs
|$1,391
|$2,121
|$2,285
|$2,461
|$2,645
|$10,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,184
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,436
|Financing
|$3,221
|$2,591
|$1,917
|$1,200
|$433
|$9,361
|Depreciation
|$12,531
|$6,113
|$5,381
|$4,768
|$4,281
|$33,075
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,915
|$19,895
|$16,467
|$14,617
|$17,177
|$93,071
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi A7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
