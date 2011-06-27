  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi A7 Prestige quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$70,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/594.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$70,950
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
S Line Sport Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
20" Wheel Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$70,950
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$70,950
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$70,950
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Exclusive Stitching in Alcantara Headlineryes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Airbag Cover and Door Armrests in Leatheryes
Audi Exclusive Line - Alabaster Whiteyes
Leather-Covered Seat Trimsyes
Power Closing Doorsyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Inlays in Woodyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi Design Selection - Cedar Brownyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Controls in Leatheryes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$70,950
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,950
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$70,950
20" 5-Spoke W-Design Black High-Gloss Wheelsyes
20" Summer Tiresyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
quattro Decal - Brilliant Blackyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
quattro Decal - Ice Silveryes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Length196.2 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Exterior Colors
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Cuvee Silver Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Melanite Black Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aventurine Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Toucan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mystic Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Fuego Medium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mugello Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Piemont Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Tornado Red - Audi Exclusive
  • Gris Aster Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Peridot Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Teallite Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Derby Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Atlast Beige/Light Carpet, leather
  • Flint Gray, leather
  • Cedar Brown Design Selection, premium leather
  • Atlast Beige/Dark Carpet, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Flint Gray, premium leather
  • Atlast Beige/Light Carpet, premium leather
  • Atlast Beige/Dark Carpet, premium leather
  • Calendula Yellow, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Smoky Blue, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Powder Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Havana Brown, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Audi Exclusive Line Alabaster White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$70,950
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$70,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$70,950
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
