Used 2016 Audi A7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A7 Sedan
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,238*
Total Cash Price
$51,315
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,872*
Total Cash Price
$52,813
A7 Diesel
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,867*
Total Cash Price
$37,456
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,184*
Total Cash Price
$38,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A7 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,669
|$1,719
|$1,770
|$1,823
|$1,878
|$8,860
|Maintenance
|$3,258
|$3,525
|$2,002
|$4,479
|$5,010
|$18,273
|Repairs
|$2,225
|$2,380
|$2,563
|$2,759
|$2,969
|$12,896
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,739
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,991
|Financing
|$2,759
|$2,219
|$1,644
|$1,028
|$371
|$8,021
|Depreciation
|$11,411
|$5,412
|$4,763
|$4,221
|$3,789
|$29,596
|Fuel
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$9,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,868
|$17,181
|$14,723
|$16,348
|$16,117
|$90,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A7 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,717
|$1,770
|$1,822
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$9,118
|Maintenance
|$3,353
|$3,628
|$2,060
|$4,609
|$5,156
|$18,807
|Repairs
|$2,290
|$2,449
|$2,638
|$2,840
|$3,055
|$13,272
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,819
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,078
|Financing
|$2,840
|$2,284
|$1,692
|$1,058
|$382
|$8,256
|Depreciation
|$11,744
|$5,570
|$4,903
|$4,344
|$3,900
|$30,460
|Fuel
|$1,861
|$1,918
|$1,974
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$9,881
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,624
|$17,683
|$15,153
|$16,826
|$16,587
|$92,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A7 Diesel TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$6,467
|Maintenance
|$2,378
|$2,573
|$1,461
|$3,269
|$3,657
|$13,338
|Repairs
|$1,624
|$1,737
|$1,871
|$2,014
|$2,167
|$9,413
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,183
|Financing
|$2,014
|$1,620
|$1,200
|$750
|$271
|$5,855
|Depreciation
|$8,329
|$3,950
|$3,477
|$3,081
|$2,766
|$21,603
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$7,008
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,882
|$12,541
|$10,747
|$11,933
|$11,764
|$65,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 A7 Diesel TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,242
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,358
|$1,398
|$6,596
|Maintenance
|$2,426
|$2,624
|$1,490
|$3,334
|$3,730
|$13,605
|Repairs
|$1,656
|$1,772
|$1,908
|$2,054
|$2,210
|$9,601
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,039
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,227
|Financing
|$2,054
|$1,652
|$1,224
|$765
|$276
|$5,972
|Depreciation
|$8,496
|$4,029
|$3,547
|$3,143
|$2,821
|$22,035
|Fuel
|$1,346
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$7,148
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,260
|$12,792
|$10,962
|$12,172
|$11,999
|$67,184
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 A7
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 Audi A7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019