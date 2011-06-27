  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi A7 TDI Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 A7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.8/729.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower240 hp @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,150
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Driver Assistance Packageyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,150
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,150
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,150
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Audi Exclusive Luxury Edition - Indvidual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Control in Leatheryes
Audi Exclusive Airbag Cover and Door Armrests in Leatheryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Power Closing Doorsyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Inlays in Woodyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,150
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,150
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
20" 265/35 Summer Performance Tiresyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
20" 10-Parallel Spoke Wheelsyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Length195.6 in.
Curb weight4266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume119.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Exterior Colors
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige/Dark Carpet, leather
  • Velvet Beige, leather
  • Titanium Gray/Dark Carpet, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,150
inside mounted spare tireyes
255/40R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,150
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,150
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
