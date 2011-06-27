Used 2015 Audi A7 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Performance and Class
Test drove nearly a dozen cars prior to selecting our new Audi A7. Wife wanted luxury and reliability and I wanted performance and fun. It wasn't until we looked at the A7 that we found the right combination. I know you may be thinking "but you bought the diesel". Well test drive the TDI and tell me it doesn't put a grin on you face with all the torque on tap and we just got 39 MPG on a 800 mile trip. I would classify the car as a GT and in this regard it excels. It comfortably seats 4 and can still put a smile on your face on a twisty canyon road. Is it going to hang with a 911......No, but you can't put all your luggage, the dog and 4 people in the 911 either. The TDI has a slight diesel rumble at idle when cold that is barely noticeable (if you have everything in the car turned off....heater, stereo, etc..) Once in gear and rolling, the car is very quiet and amazingly the TDI has an un-diesel like growl to it when you drop the hammer. The transmission is super smooth and seems to always be in the right gear for what you want the car to do. The interior and technology of the car is as cutting edge as your wallet will allow (options) but even the base model is nicely equipped and very functional. The headlights and interior lighting make nighttime driving less stressful for those that may not see as well at night as they use too. The A7 has real usable storage space, every person I have shown the lift back to has been amazed at how much storage there is (notice I didn't use the word trunk space as no trunk can compare, it closer to an SUV than a car). In conclusion, after testing every reasonable car in the midsize luxury GT class I am happy with my purchase and would recommend the vehicle to others.
