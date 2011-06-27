Used 2015 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews
Performance and Class
Test drove nearly a dozen cars prior to selecting our new Audi A7. Wife wanted luxury and reliability and I wanted performance and fun. It wasn't until we looked at the A7 that we found the right combination. I know you may be thinking "but you bought the diesel". Well test drive the TDI and tell me it doesn't put a grin on you face with all the torque on tap and we just got 39 MPG on a 800 mile trip. I would classify the car as a GT and in this regard it excels. It comfortably seats 4 and can still put a smile on your face on a twisty canyon road. Is it going to hang with a 911......No, but you can't put all your luggage, the dog and 4 people in the 911 either. The TDI has a slight diesel rumble at idle when cold that is barely noticeable (if you have everything in the car turned off....heater, stereo, etc..) Once in gear and rolling, the car is very quiet and amazingly the TDI has an un-diesel like growl to it when you drop the hammer. The transmission is super smooth and seems to always be in the right gear for what you want the car to do. The interior and technology of the car is as cutting edge as your wallet will allow (options) but even the base model is nicely equipped and very functional. The headlights and interior lighting make nighttime driving less stressful for those that may not see as well at night as they use too. The A7 has real usable storage space, every person I have shown the lift back to has been amazed at how much storage there is (notice I didn't use the word trunk space as no trunk can compare, it closer to an SUV than a car). In conclusion, after testing every reasonable car in the midsize luxury GT class I am happy with my purchase and would recommend the vehicle to others.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
excellent ride dissapointing reliability
This is a spectacular looking car that feels great on the road however the leather seats started fading within few years only and MOST importantly as I just passed 100kmiles it started burning oil....and exhaust system needed major work therefore I would not recommend you keeping it after the lease is up.....it’s a great looking car if as a lease but if you’re looking to put over 100kmiles then go get a Lexus
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A7
Related Used 2015 Audi A7 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4