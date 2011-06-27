Used 2014 Audi A7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
A7 Sedan
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,753*
Total Cash Price
$26,969
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,928*
Total Cash Price
$27,508
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,492*
Total Cash Price
$36,948
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,842*
Total Cash Price
$38,026
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 A7 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,307
|$6,165
|Maintenance
|$1,205
|$2,580
|$2,483
|$708
|$3,893
|$10,869
|Repairs
|$1,598
|$1,707
|$1,838
|$1,981
|$2,129
|$9,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,638
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,167
|$863
|$540
|$196
|$4,216
|Depreciation
|$6,016
|$2,981
|$2,625
|$2,326
|$2,088
|$16,036
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,876
|$11,729
|$11,200
|$9,047
|$11,901
|$58,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 A7 Sedan TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,288
|Maintenance
|$1,229
|$2,632
|$2,533
|$722
|$3,971
|$11,086
|Repairs
|$1,630
|$1,741
|$1,875
|$2,021
|$2,172
|$9,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,483
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,671
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,190
|$880
|$551
|$200
|$4,300
|Depreciation
|$6,136
|$3,041
|$2,678
|$2,373
|$2,130
|$16,357
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,174
|$11,964
|$11,424
|$9,228
|$12,139
|$59,928
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 A7 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$8,446
|Maintenance
|$1,651
|$3,535
|$3,402
|$970
|$5,333
|$14,891
|Repairs
|$2,189
|$2,339
|$2,518
|$2,714
|$2,917
|$12,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,992
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,244
|Financing
|$1,987
|$1,599
|$1,182
|$740
|$269
|$5,776
|Depreciation
|$8,242
|$4,084
|$3,596
|$3,187
|$2,861
|$21,969
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,380
|$16,069
|$15,344
|$12,394
|$16,304
|$80,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 A7 Sedan TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$1,843
|$8,693
|Maintenance
|$1,699
|$3,638
|$3,501
|$998
|$5,489
|$15,325
|Repairs
|$2,253
|$2,407
|$2,592
|$2,793
|$3,002
|$13,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,050
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,310
|Financing
|$2,044
|$1,645
|$1,217
|$761
|$276
|$5,945
|Depreciation
|$8,483
|$4,203
|$3,701
|$3,280
|$2,944
|$22,611
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,975
|$16,538
|$15,792
|$12,756
|$16,780
|$82,842
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi A7 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
