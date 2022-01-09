2023 Audi A6 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
PremiumPremium 4dr Sedan AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
Cash Offers(4 available)Show details
- $500 Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/03/2022
- $500 Retail Order Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/03/2022
- $500 3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/03/2022
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/02/2023
Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:Audi owners or lessees impacted by Safety Recall 20DN, Audi of America is offering eligible customers who no longer wish to own or lease their vehicles may receive incentive to either purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle. Trade-in not required. Proof of Audi ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2022
- End
- 10/03/2022
Retail Order Bonus for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:Customers may receive bonus toward the purchase, finance, or lease of an eligible vehicle that is in status 10 - Factory Approved or Status 15 - Factory/In Production.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2022
- End
- 10/03/2022
3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:Customers may be eligible for cash incentive with purchase or lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2022
- End
- 10/03/2022
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 01/02/2023
Financing(1 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/03/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.
Special APR Month term Start End 4.99% 36 09/01/2022 10/03/2022 4.99% 48 09/01/2022 10/03/2022 4.99% 60 09/01/2022 10/03/2022 4.99% 66 09/01/2022 10/03/2022 4.99% 72 09/01/2022 10/03/2022 5.99% 75 09/01/2022 10/03/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2023 Audi A6 Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Prestige 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Premium Plus 4dr Sedan AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2023 Audi A6 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2009
- Used Kia Carnival 2020
- Used Jeep Patriot 2007
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2019
- Used GMC Savana Cargo 2020
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Used Chevrolet Blazer 1994
- Used Cadillac CT4 2020
- Used Audi S3 2020
- Used Audi RS 7 2018
- Used Audi A3 2007
- Used Audi A3 2006
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost 2018
- Used Oldsmobile Intrigue 1997
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Astro
- Used Fiat 500L
- Used Lucid Air
- Used Hyundai Palisade
- Used Dodge Stratus
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Used Jaguar S Type
- Used Mazda Protege5
- Used Ford Econoline Cargo
- Used Chrysler Prowler
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Volvo S70
- Used Ford Excursion
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus RX 400H in Cincinnati, OH
- Used Chevrolet Monte Carlo in Irvine, CA
- Used Audi Allroad in Baltimore, MD
- Used Mini Cooper Clubman in Brooklyn, NY
- Used Ram 2500 in Manassas, VA
- Used Infiniti QX56 in Charlotte, NC
- Used Kia Rio in Newark, NJ
- Used Infiniti QX56 in Ashburn, VA
- Used Mini Cooper Clubman in Katy, TX
- Used Audi Allroad in Sacramento, CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2015 in Woodbridge, VA
- Used Honda Insight 2011 in Edison, NJ
Other models
- New Cadillac XT5 for Sale in Sewell, NJ
- New Honda Pilot for Sale in Playa Vista, CA
- New Porsche Panamera for Sale in Morristown, TN
- New GMC Canyon for Sale in Somerset, PA
- New Ford Bronco-Sport for Sale in Westwood, NJ
- New Audi A5 for Sale in Essex Junction, VT
- New Audi S4 for Sale in Elmhurst, NY
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover-Evoque for Sale in Norwood, MA
- New Lexus GX-460 for Sale in Spanaway, WA
- New Nissan Versa for Sale in Upper Darby, PA
- New Mercedes-Benz Amg-Gt for Sale in Parrish, FL
- New Toyota Corolla-Cross for Sale in Potomac, MD
- New Mazda 6 for Sale in Douglasville, GA
- New Honda CR-V for Sale in Florham Park, NJ
- New Kia Sorento-Hybrid for Sale in Hicksville, NY
- New Ford Ecosport for Sale in Smithtown, NY
- New Genesis G90 for Sale in Powhatan, VA
- New Audi Q7 for Sale in Red Bank, NJ
- New GMC Sierra-1500 for Sale in Easton, PA
- New Chevrolet Equinox for Sale in West Babylon, NY
- New Volvo XC40 for Sale in Canton, MI
- New Mercedes-Benz Glb-Class for Sale in Huntington Station, NY
- Used Rolls-Royce Phantom in Asbury Park, NJ
- New Fiat 500X for Sale in Warwick, NY
- New Ford Bronco-Sport for Sale in East Syracuse, NY
- New Lexus Es-300H for Sale in Gainesville, GA
- New Ford Transit-Connect-Cargo-Van for Sale in Monroe, NC
- New Acura RDX for Sale in Mansfield, MA
- New Ford E-Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Lowell, MA
- New Nissan Titan-Xd for Sale in Fergus Falls, MN