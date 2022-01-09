Skip to main content
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD w/45 TFSI (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric mild hybrid 7AM)

  • Safety Recall Incentive for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:
    Audi owners or lessees impacted by Safety Recall 20DN, Audi of America is offering eligible customers who no longer wish to own or lease their vehicles may receive incentive to either purchase or lease a new Audi vehicle. Trade-in not required. Proof of Audi ownership required.
    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2022
    End
    10/03/2022

    Retail Order Bonus for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:
    Customers may receive bonus toward the purchase, finance, or lease of an eligible vehicle that is in status 10 - Factory Approved or Status 15 - Factory/In Production.
    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2022
    End
    10/03/2022

    3G Turndown Bonus for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:
    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive with purchase or lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    09/01/2022
    End
    10/03/2022

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:
    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/02/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:
    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.
    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    4.99%3609/01/202210/03/2022
    4.99%4809/01/202210/03/2022
    4.99%6009/01/202210/03/2022
    4.99%6609/01/202210/03/2022
    4.99%7209/01/202210/03/2022
    5.99%7509/01/202210/03/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

