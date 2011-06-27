  1. Home
2021 Audi A6 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2021 A6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$69,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)424.6/559.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Base engine size3.0 l
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Black Optic Sport Packageyes
Prestigeyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$69,500
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$69,500
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Cargo Mat "A6" Logoyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$69,500
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,500
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint Protectionyes
Audi Black Rings and Badges Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight4266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Carat Beige Metallic
  • Vesuvius Gray Metallic
  • Avalon Green Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Navarra Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Pearl Beige Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Black Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Sarder Brown Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$69,500
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$69,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$69,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

