2021 Audi A6 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Audi A6

Premium 55 TFSI quattro

Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    02/01/2021

    Lease Bonus Cash

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS using special rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    02/01/2021

    Mobility for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    01/03/2022

  • Alternative APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Audi Financial Services.

    1.49% APR financing for 36 months at $28.42 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 48 months at $21.47 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.49% APR financing for 60 months at $17.3 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.99% APR financing for 66 months at $16.01 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.49% APR financing for 72 months at $14.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.99% APR financing for 75 months at $14.63 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.99%7501/05/202102/01/2021
    1.49%3601/05/202102/01/2021
    2.49%7201/05/202102/01/2021
    1.99%6601/05/202102/01/2021
    1.49%6001/05/202102/01/2021
    1.49%4801/05/202102/01/2021
