2020 Audi A6 Hybrid
2020 Audi A6 Review
- Strong overall performance
- Attractive and refined interior
- High levels of comfort
- Lots of high-tech features
- Infotainment interface can be challenging to use
- Not as much trunk space as competitors
- More advanced driver aids are now standard equipment
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Now in its second model year after full redesign last year, Audi's 2020 A6 remains a tech leader among midsize luxury sedans. Front and center is the A6's dual-touchscreen infotainment system, which places the climate controls on the lower screen and audio, phone, navigation and vehicle apps on the upper screen. The configurable system is more complex than the previous knob-based MMI interface, but in trade it offers more functionality.
Our verdict
The Audi A6 provides excellent performance and plenty of the latest technology features. Comfort suffers ever so slightly when you go with the big optional wheels and sport suspension, but the upside is a vehicle that's classy to look at and very fun to drive. It's one of the best models available in the midsize luxury sedan class.
How does the A6 drive?
Because it's available with summer tires, the A6 can produce impressive grip and, when equipped with the turbocharged V6, rapid acceleration. Our test A6 sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, which is among the quickest in the segment.
Precise controls are one of the A6's hallmarks. Our test car delivered linear braking response and stopped from 60 mph in only 103 feet. The A6 has astonishingly high handling limits for such a big car, especially considering it's the A6, not the S6. At high speeds, there's ample capability to get you around long sweeping corners. In quick changes of direction, it copes well too.
How comfortable is the A6?
While the A6 is certainly comfortable, our test car made some compromises for performance. The lowered sport-tuned suspension and 21-inch wheels gave it a fairly stiff ride and introduced some road noise.
Otherwise, the front seats are extremely comfortable and the climate controls work quickly. Small bumps that would normally be shrugged off made their way into the cabin, even though they weren't entirely harsh. Comfort levels are acceptable, but we'd recommend skipping the sport suspension and 21-inch wheels if comfort is a priority.
How’s the interior?
The sheer number of screens in this cabin can be overwhelming, but the controls are intuitive after just a short time. Everything is at arm's length, with a few redundant controls for high-priority tasks. The ability to set assign tasks to virtual buttons is a nice addition.
While the driver's seat can feel a bit low, the driving position gives you good access to all the relevant controls. The steering wheel adjustment range is plentiful, as is the adjustment from the Individual Contour front seats. Depending on the driver's height, it can take some effort to get out, but the door openings are wide in both front and back.
How’s the tech?
The dual-screen infotainment and climate system can seem daunting at first, but tech-savvy users willing to adjust to the lack of physical buttons will get the hang of it after a few days. Once that happens, everything inside the cabin becomes easy to use.
The available Virtual Cockpit configurable instrument cluster gives the A6 a futuristic look and is genuinely useful in putting maps as well as vehicle and engine speed data right where they're needed. It's augmented by the head-up display, which duplicates some of that information in the driver's field of view. Overall, the A6 looks and feels like the future.
How’s the storage?
The A6 gets average scores when it comes to utility. It's useful enough for a group of four adults or a small family, but the trunk is on the small side and interior storage is limited. Most car seats will fit in the rear without issue.
Small-item storage in the center console and door bins is limited, but that's typical for the class. With just 13.7 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk, the A6 trails most competitors. The trunk is relatively deep, so long boxes or items should fit OK. A low liftover height helps when you're loading heavy items.
How economical is the A6?
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 25 mpg combined, an above-average figure for the midsize luxury sedan class. But our test A6 posted significantly lower fuel economy during our testing.
Is the A6 a good value?
One of the Audi's most attractive character traits is its build quality. Interior surfaces are excellent to the eye and to the touch, and exterior panel gaps are consistent. Even up against rivals from BMW and Mercedes, the Audi still feels top-notch. As for pricing, the A6 can end up being a pretty expensive car when you order the Prestige trim or a bunch of options. With that said, BMWs and Benzes in this class can be priced just as high depending on options. Audi's warranties are average for the class.
Wildcard
The A6 feels sophisticated and elegant during daily driving, with plenty of power and a comfortable ride. But if you get the itch to tackle some high-speed corners, it's sporty and engaging. It's not loud or boisterous in any way, and from the driver's seat, it's an excellent experience.
The A6 is sleek and understated, giving it a feeling of sophistication. From the outside, it looks luxurious without being gaudy, but on the inside it feels truly refined. Its sharp driving characteristics give it a little bit of an edge as well.
Which A6 does Edmunds recommend?
Audi A6 models
The 2020 A6 sedan is available with one of two engines. The base A6 (Audi calls it the A6 45) comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque). The V6-equipped version (A6 55) comes with an electrically assisted and turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 hp, 369 lb-ft of torque).
Features & Specs
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$63,500
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$69,700
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
|MSRP
|$59,800
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite A6 safety features:
- Audi Pre Sense Front
- Warns if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Intersection Assistant
- Detects if a side or oncoming vehicle collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle or cyclist is approaching from behind as a door is opened into traffic.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|8.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Audi A6 vs. the competition
Audi A6 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class is every bit the A6's equal in interior finish and presentation, and it's also available with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. It's an incredibly well-made car. From the thud of its doors to the solidity with which it drives, the E-Class lives up to its legacy.
Audi A6 vs. BMW 5 Series
Though its last redesign was in 2017, the BMW 5 Series feels and looks older than the A6. You do get plenty of engine choices, including a plug-in hybrid version, but that doesn't make it a better car than the A6. Some editors find its more intuitive tech interfaces easier to use, but its more traditional interior design is less forward-thinking than the A6's.
Audi A6 vs. Genesis G80
The Genesis G80 is the value statement in the midsize luxury class. It's available in rear- or all-wheel drive, and the G80's base V6 engine makes more power than the turbocharged four-cylinder in the A6. It's no doubt a less richly detailed vehicle, but it's also one that costs substantially less and comes with a superior warranty.
FAQ
Is the Audi A6 a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Audi A6?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Audi A6:
- More advanced driver aids are now standard equipment
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the fifth A6 generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi A6 reliable?
Is the 2020 Audi A6 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Audi A6?
The least-expensive 2020 Audi A6 is the 2020 Audi A6 Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,800.
Other versions include:
- Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $63,500
- Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $69,700
- Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,800
What are the different models of Audi A6?
