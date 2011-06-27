2020 Audi A6 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattroPremium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Cash Offers(7 available)Show details
- $4,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $5,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,500 Lender - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 USAA for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,500 Mobility for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Customer may qualify for additional bonus cash when financing using standard Audi Financial Service rates or through outside lending.
- Customer $ Offer
- $4,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS using special rates. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $5,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
LenderRequirements and Restrictions:
Eligible customers may receive bonus towards purchase after qualifying for special rates.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
USAA for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required.Eligible customers must present their offer showing the dealer their personalized 8-digit alpha numeric code. Not transferable to friends or family members.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Returning customers of a 2009 or newer Audi may receive loyalty bonus towards purchase or lease. OK to transfer to members of the same household. Customer is not required to trade in current Audi vehicle. OK Household members of qualifying Audi owners/lessees
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Customers may be eligible for cash incentive when leasing through AFS. Program eligibility based on credit approval; not all customers will qualify. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Mobility for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Audi is pleased to announce that we are continuing the Mobility Assistance Program for handicap hand controls that are installed on any qualifying Audi model. We will also consider other types of handicap assists (or other approved handicap assistance devices.) to anyone who purchases or leases a new Audi or CPO Audi vehicle. All exception requests from dealers should be made directly to mobilityassistance@audi.com
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,500
- Start
- 01/31/2019
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(6 available)Show details
- Alternative APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Alternative APR
Special APR Month term Start End 0% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0% 66 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0.5% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 1% 75 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2020 Audi A6 Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available