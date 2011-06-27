2020 Audi A6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A6 Hybrid
Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$70,802*
Total Cash Price
$56,895
Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$95,097*
Total Cash Price
$76,417
Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$95,791*
Total Cash Price
$76,975
A6 Sedan
Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$97,874*
Total Cash Price
$78,648
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$69,414*
Total Cash Price
$55,779
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$72,191*
Total Cash Price
$58,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A6 Hybrid Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,052
|$1,088
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$5,448
|Maintenance
|$84
|$1,056
|$1,498
|$2,947
|$1,501
|$7,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,108
|$1,701
|$2,809
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,485
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,672
|Financing
|$3,060
|$2,460
|$1,822
|$1,139
|$412
|$8,893
|Depreciation
|$12,701
|$6,453
|$5,270
|$5,907
|$5,162
|$35,493
|Fuel
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,679
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,401
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,927
|$12,697
|$11,405
|$14,003
|$11,771
|$70,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A6 Hybrid Premium 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,365
|$1,412
|$1,462
|$1,512
|$1,566
|$7,317
|Maintenance
|$112
|$1,418
|$2,013
|$3,958
|$2,017
|$9,517
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,488
|$2,285
|$3,773
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,337
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,589
|Financing
|$4,110
|$3,304
|$2,447
|$1,530
|$553
|$11,945
|Depreciation
|$17,059
|$8,667
|$7,079
|$7,934
|$6,934
|$47,672
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,322
|$2,392
|$11,283
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,108
|$17,054
|$15,318
|$18,807
|$15,810
|$95,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A6 Hybrid Prestige 55 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,423
|$1,472
|$1,524
|$1,577
|$7,371
|Maintenance
|$113
|$1,428
|$2,027
|$3,987
|$2,031
|$9,587
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,499
|$2,302
|$3,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,362
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,616
|Financing
|$4,140
|$3,329
|$2,465
|$1,541
|$558
|$12,032
|Depreciation
|$17,184
|$8,730
|$7,130
|$7,992
|$6,984
|$48,020
|Fuel
|$2,140
|$2,205
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$11,366
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,313
|$17,178
|$15,430
|$18,945
|$15,925
|$95,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A6 Sedan Prestige 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,454
|$1,504
|$1,557
|$1,612
|$7,531
|Maintenance
|$116
|$1,459
|$2,071
|$4,073
|$2,076
|$9,795
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,531
|$2,352
|$3,883
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,435
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,694
|Financing
|$4,230
|$3,401
|$2,518
|$1,575
|$570
|$12,294
|Depreciation
|$17,557
|$8,920
|$7,285
|$8,165
|$7,136
|$49,064
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,929
|$17,552
|$15,765
|$19,356
|$16,271
|$97,874
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A6 Sedan Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$5,341
|Maintenance
|$82
|$1,035
|$1,469
|$2,889
|$1,472
|$6,947
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,086
|$1,668
|$2,754
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,436
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,620
|Financing
|$3,000
|$2,412
|$1,786
|$1,117
|$404
|$8,719
|Depreciation
|$12,452
|$6,326
|$5,167
|$5,791
|$5,061
|$34,797
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,517
|$12,448
|$11,181
|$13,728
|$11,540
|$69,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 A6 Sedan Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$5,555
|Maintenance
|$85
|$1,076
|$1,528
|$3,005
|$1,531
|$7,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,129
|$1,735
|$2,864
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,533
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,725
|Financing
|$3,120
|$2,508
|$1,857
|$1,162
|$420
|$9,068
|Depreciation
|$12,950
|$6,579
|$5,374
|$6,023
|$5,263
|$36,189
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,338
|$12,946
|$11,628
|$14,277
|$12,002
|$72,191
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
