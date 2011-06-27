  1. Home
2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)463.2/617.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower248 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Executive Packageyes
Black Optic Exterior Packageyes
20" Sport Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
16 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
705 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,800
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,800
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Black Cloth Headlineryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,800
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,800
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Length194.4 in.
Curb weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.2 in.
Height57.4 in.
Wheel base115.1 in.
Width74.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Carat Beige Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Firmament Blue Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Vesuvius Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pearl Beige, leather
  • Okapi Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,800
19 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
245/45R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,800
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
