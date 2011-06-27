2019 Audi A6 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
2019 A6 is fun to drive: 1 year update
I wanted to update the review of my 2019 A6 premium plus with the 3.0L engine, sports suspension and adaptive cruise technology. The car remains the most fun to drive vehicle I’ve ever owned. The new MMI that appeared radical a year ago is now so familiar. I love the ability to toggle and change info on the screens. I couldn’t imagine going back to the old push knob that seems archaic without a touch screen. Engine acceleration in sports mode is phenomenal. Maybe a bit of lag in automatic mode at low rev but not a big issue for me. Handling is superb and the cabin is very quiet, except for an annoying rattle from the rear sun shades that I would not order again. In the mid Atlantic, we had a very mild winter but the car did great on what little snow it experienced. Overall, thrilled with my purchase and I would easily buy again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sweet ride
I traded my 2016 A6 premium plus 2.0 engine for the 2019 A6 premium plus 3.0 engine. After having had an E class Benz and 5 series BMW I have to say this is the finest car I have owned. Responsive, elegant, comfortable, and simply a fine ride.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
OK
Vehicle is good looking. Electronics are good, don't like touch screen, prefer buttons and dial's. Acceleration is good from a dead stop, but bad turbo lag, especially from 30 to 50 mph. To me supercharger was more responsive than turbo charger. Have vehicle with 20" tires, poor ride, noisy and alot of vibrations. I use comfort mode and still not that great. Seat's hard and not that comfortable. Would not repurchase this vehicle. Had noise, rattle from day of purchase. Finally so annoying, brought car back to dealership. Noise coming from moon roof. Repair could go from replacing felt around moon roof to having to take out front and rear windows, remove headliner, take out moon roof and reset roof beams that hold moon roof in place. This is a premium vehicle? Third and last audi. If your thing of buying this vehicle, you better give it a good test drive over a bumpy road. Will update review after repairs done. Repairs was to replace felt, vehicle much quieter, will see how long that lasts.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing!
I previously owned a 2016 A6, which I loved! Moved forward into the re-designed A6 and am amazed at the ride, the electronics package, the sound system, performance and the gas mileage. I hope to own this vehicle for many years!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fabulous Car!!!
I wouldn’t change a thing accept I agree the touch screen verses the knobs is some adjusting and prefer not looking down so much. Honestly it’s like changing from a BlackBerry phone to a I phone. This will take some getting used too. Best design I believe out there and wonderful handling and quality. Cheers to Audi transforming over the past decade to become best in class.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
