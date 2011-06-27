Used 2018 Audi A6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A6 Sedan
2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,271*
Total Cash Price
$34,107
3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,923*
Total Cash Price
$45,810
2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$79,169*
Total Cash Price
$47,148
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,148*
Total Cash Price
$33,438
3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,484*
Total Cash Price
$46,144
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$58,394*
Total Cash Price
$34,776
2.0 TFSI Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$81,415*
Total Cash Price
$48,485
2.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,148*
Total Cash Price
$33,438
3.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,447*
Total Cash Price
$37,785
3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,624*
Total Cash Price
$41,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,394
|Maintenance
|$1,806
|$368
|$2,908
|$2,658
|$1,319
|$9,060
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,054
|$1,620
|$1,744
|$1,877
|$6,294
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,822
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,989
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,475
|$1,092
|$683
|$247
|$5,332
|Depreciation
|$7,539
|$3,853
|$3,392
|$3,005
|$2,697
|$20,485
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,659
|$9,529
|$11,874
|$11,036
|$9,173
|$57,271
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$7,245
|Maintenance
|$2,426
|$495
|$3,906
|$3,570
|$1,771
|$12,168
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,415
|$2,176
|$2,343
|$2,521
|$8,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,447
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,672
|Financing
|$2,463
|$1,981
|$1,467
|$918
|$332
|$7,161
|Depreciation
|$10,126
|$5,174
|$4,555
|$4,036
|$3,622
|$27,514
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,032
|$12,799
|$15,948
|$14,823
|$12,320
|$76,923
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,534
|$1,581
|$7,456
|Maintenance
|$2,497
|$509
|$4,020
|$3,674
|$1,823
|$12,524
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,457
|$2,239
|$2,411
|$2,594
|$8,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,518
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,750
|Financing
|$2,535
|$2,039
|$1,510
|$945
|$341
|$7,370
|Depreciation
|$10,421
|$5,326
|$4,688
|$4,154
|$3,728
|$28,317
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,646
|$13,172
|$16,414
|$15,256
|$12,680
|$79,169
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$361
|$2,851
|$2,606
|$1,293
|$8,882
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,033
|$1,588
|$1,710
|$1,840
|$6,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,950
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,446
|$1,071
|$670
|$242
|$5,227
|Depreciation
|$7,391
|$3,777
|$3,325
|$2,946
|$2,644
|$20,083
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,352
|$9,342
|$11,641
|$10,820
|$8,993
|$56,148
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,501
|$1,547
|$7,297
|Maintenance
|$2,444
|$498
|$3,934
|$3,596
|$1,784
|$12,257
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,426
|$2,191
|$2,360
|$2,539
|$8,516
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,465
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,691
|Financing
|$2,481
|$1,995
|$1,478
|$925
|$334
|$7,213
|Depreciation
|$10,200
|$5,212
|$4,589
|$4,065
|$3,649
|$27,715
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,186
|$12,892
|$16,065
|$14,932
|$12,410
|$77,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,500
|Maintenance
|$1,842
|$375
|$2,965
|$2,710
|$1,345
|$9,237
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,074
|$1,652
|$1,778
|$1,914
|$6,418
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,857
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,028
|Financing
|$1,870
|$1,504
|$1,114
|$697
|$252
|$5,436
|Depreciation
|$7,687
|$3,928
|$3,458
|$3,064
|$2,750
|$20,886
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,966
|$9,716
|$12,107
|$11,253
|$9,353
|$58,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,625
|$7,668
|Maintenance
|$2,568
|$523
|$4,134
|$3,779
|$1,875
|$12,879
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,498
|$2,303
|$2,480
|$2,668
|$8,948
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,590
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,828
|Financing
|$2,607
|$2,097
|$1,553
|$972
|$351
|$7,579
|Depreciation
|$10,717
|$5,477
|$4,821
|$4,272
|$3,834
|$29,120
|Fuel
|$2,335
|$2,404
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$2,627
|$12,393
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,260
|$13,546
|$16,879
|$15,689
|$13,040
|$81,415
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 2.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$361
|$2,851
|$2,606
|$1,293
|$8,882
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,033
|$1,588
|$1,710
|$1,840
|$6,171
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,786
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,950
|Financing
|$1,798
|$1,446
|$1,071
|$670
|$242
|$5,227
|Depreciation
|$7,391
|$3,777
|$3,325
|$2,946
|$2,644
|$20,083
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,352
|$9,342
|$11,641
|$10,820
|$8,993
|$56,148
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 3.0 TFSI Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,229
|$1,267
|$5,975
|Maintenance
|$2,001
|$408
|$3,222
|$2,945
|$1,461
|$10,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,167
|$1,794
|$1,932
|$2,079
|$6,973
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,018
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,204
|Financing
|$2,032
|$1,634
|$1,210
|$757
|$273
|$5,907
|Depreciation
|$8,352
|$4,268
|$3,757
|$3,329
|$2,988
|$22,694
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,348
|$10,556
|$13,154
|$12,227
|$10,162
|$63,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 A6 Sedan 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$6,557
|Maintenance
|$2,196
|$448
|$3,535
|$3,231
|$1,603
|$11,014
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,281
|$1,969
|$2,120
|$2,282
|$7,652
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,215
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,418
|Financing
|$2,230
|$1,793
|$1,328
|$831
|$300
|$6,481
|Depreciation
|$9,165
|$4,683
|$4,123
|$3,653
|$3,279
|$24,903
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,056
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,247
|$10,598
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,036
|$11,584
|$14,435
|$13,417
|$11,151
|$69,624
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 A6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
