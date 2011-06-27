Used 2017 Audi A6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A6 Sedan
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,218*
Total Cash Price
$30,874
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,538*
Total Cash Price
$41,469
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,057*
Total Cash Price
$30,269
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$81,860*
Total Cash Price
$42,679
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$80,119*
Total Cash Price
$41,771
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,379*
Total Cash Price
$31,480
3.0T Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,183*
Total Cash Price
$43,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$5,452
|Maintenance
|$364
|$2,868
|$2,618
|$1,208
|$3,891
|$10,950
|Repairs
|$1,035
|$1,579
|$1,701
|$1,832
|$1,970
|$8,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,653
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,821
|Financing
|$1,661
|$1,335
|$988
|$618
|$224
|$4,827
|Depreciation
|$7,186
|$3,616
|$3,181
|$2,820
|$2,531
|$19,334
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,569
|$12,189
|$11,363
|$9,436
|$11,662
|$59,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,380
|$1,421
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$7,323
|Maintenance
|$489
|$3,852
|$3,517
|$1,622
|$5,227
|$14,707
|Repairs
|$1,391
|$2,121
|$2,285
|$2,461
|$2,645
|$10,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,221
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,445
|Financing
|$2,230
|$1,793
|$1,328
|$830
|$301
|$6,483
|Depreciation
|$9,652
|$4,857
|$4,273
|$3,788
|$3,399
|$25,968
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,568
|$16,372
|$15,262
|$12,674
|$15,663
|$79,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$5,345
|Maintenance
|$357
|$2,812
|$2,567
|$1,184
|$3,815
|$10,735
|Repairs
|$1,015
|$1,548
|$1,668
|$1,796
|$1,931
|$7,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,621
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,785
|Financing
|$1,628
|$1,309
|$969
|$606
|$220
|$4,732
|Depreciation
|$7,045
|$3,545
|$3,119
|$2,765
|$2,481
|$18,955
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,283
|$11,950
|$11,140
|$9,251
|$11,433
|$58,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$7,536
|Maintenance
|$503
|$3,965
|$3,619
|$1,669
|$5,379
|$15,136
|Repairs
|$1,431
|$2,183
|$2,352
|$2,532
|$2,723
|$11,221
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,286
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,517
|Financing
|$2,295
|$1,846
|$1,366
|$854
|$310
|$6,672
|Depreciation
|$9,933
|$4,998
|$4,398
|$3,899
|$3,498
|$26,727
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,139
|$16,850
|$15,707
|$13,044
|$16,121
|$81,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,390
|$1,431
|$1,474
|$1,518
|$1,564
|$7,376
|Maintenance
|$493
|$3,881
|$3,542
|$1,634
|$5,265
|$14,814
|Repairs
|$1,401
|$2,136
|$2,302
|$2,478
|$2,665
|$10,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,237
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,463
|Financing
|$2,247
|$1,806
|$1,337
|$836
|$304
|$6,530
|Depreciation
|$9,722
|$4,892
|$4,304
|$3,816
|$3,424
|$26,158
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,711
|$16,491
|$15,373
|$12,766
|$15,778
|$80,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$5,559
|Maintenance
|$371
|$2,924
|$2,670
|$1,231
|$3,968
|$11,164
|Repairs
|$1,056
|$1,610
|$1,735
|$1,868
|$2,008
|$8,276
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,856
|Financing
|$1,693
|$1,361
|$1,008
|$630
|$229
|$4,921
|Depreciation
|$7,327
|$3,687
|$3,244
|$2,876
|$2,580
|$19,713
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,854
|$12,428
|$11,586
|$9,621
|$11,890
|$60,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 A6 Sedan 3.0T Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$7,750
|Maintenance
|$518
|$4,077
|$3,722
|$1,717
|$5,532
|$15,566
|Repairs
|$1,472
|$2,245
|$2,419
|$2,604
|$2,800
|$11,539
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,350
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,588
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,898
|$1,405
|$879
|$319
|$6,861
|Depreciation
|$10,215
|$5,140
|$4,523
|$4,009
|$3,597
|$27,485
|Fuel
|$2,335
|$2,404
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$2,627
|$12,393
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,710
|$17,328
|$16,153
|$13,414
|$16,578
|$84,183
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 A6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
