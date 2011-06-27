  1. Home
Used 2016 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)480.0/729.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Torque428 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
direct injection (diesel)yes
Horsepower240 hp @ 3500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,700
S line Sport Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valconoa Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Cargo Netyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,700
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,700
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,700
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Audi Design Selection - Flint Grayyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Audi Exclusive Stitching in Alcantara Headlineryes
Audi Exclusive Airbag Cover and Door Armrests in Leatheryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Line - Alabaster Whiteyes
Leather-Covered Seat Trimsyes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Inlays in Woodyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Controls in Leatheryes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,700
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,700
19" Black Optic Packageyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
20" Wheel Packageyes
19" Wheel Packageyes
19" Summer Tiresyes
20" Black Optic Packageyes
Load Edge Protection Filmyes
20" 5-Double-Spoke Titanium Matte Wheelsyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight4277 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mystic Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Teallite Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Toucan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Suzuka Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tornado Red - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Blue Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Piemont Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gris Aster Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Peridot Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Panther Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mealnite Black Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Fuego Medium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Black
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Samba Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Mamba Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aventurine Orange Mica - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Alabaster White, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Havana Brown, premium leather
  • Powder Beige, premium leather
  • Smoky Blue, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Nougat Brown, premium leather
  • Calendula Yellow, premium leather
  • Flint Gray, premium leather
  • Atlas Beige, premium leather
  • Flint Gray, leather
  • Atlas Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,700
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,700
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
