Used 2016 Audi A6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A6 Sedan
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,242*
Total Cash Price
$25,739
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$75,540*
Total Cash Price
$34,571
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,746*
Total Cash Price
$35,580
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,092*
Total Cash Price
$34,823
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,139*
Total Cash Price
$25,234
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,345*
Total Cash Price
$26,243
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$79,952*
Total Cash Price
$36,589
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,139*
Total Cash Price
$25,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,394
|Maintenance
|$2,239
|$1,940
|$889
|$2,415
|$2,863
|$10,347
|Repairs
|$1,551
|$1,659
|$1,787
|$1,923
|$2,071
|$8,990
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,386
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,553
|Financing
|$1,384
|$1,113
|$824
|$516
|$187
|$4,024
|Depreciation
|$6,590
|$3,316
|$2,833
|$2,415
|$2,061
|$17,216
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,809
|$10,807
|$9,195
|$10,215
|$10,215
|$56,242
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$7,245
|Maintenance
|$3,007
|$2,606
|$1,195
|$3,244
|$3,846
|$13,897
|Repairs
|$2,084
|$2,228
|$2,400
|$2,582
|$2,781
|$12,075
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,087
|Financing
|$1,859
|$1,495
|$1,107
|$693
|$251
|$5,405
|Depreciation
|$8,852
|$4,454
|$3,804
|$3,244
|$2,769
|$23,123
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,234
|$14,515
|$12,351
|$13,721
|$13,721
|$75,540
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,534
|$1,581
|$7,456
|Maintenance
|$3,095
|$2,682
|$1,230
|$3,339
|$3,958
|$14,303
|Repairs
|$2,145
|$2,293
|$2,470
|$2,658
|$2,862
|$12,428
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,916
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,147
|Financing
|$1,913
|$1,538
|$1,139
|$713
|$258
|$5,562
|Depreciation
|$9,110
|$4,584
|$3,916
|$3,339
|$2,850
|$23,798
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,854
|$14,939
|$12,711
|$14,121
|$14,121
|$77,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,501
|$1,547
|$7,297
|Maintenance
|$3,029
|$2,625
|$1,203
|$3,268
|$3,874
|$13,999
|Repairs
|$2,099
|$2,244
|$2,418
|$2,601
|$2,801
|$12,163
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,102
|Financing
|$1,873
|$1,506
|$1,115
|$698
|$253
|$5,444
|Depreciation
|$8,916
|$4,486
|$3,832
|$3,268
|$2,789
|$23,292
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,389
|$14,621
|$12,441
|$13,821
|$13,821
|$76,092
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$2,195
|$1,902
|$872
|$2,368
|$2,807
|$10,144
|Repairs
|$1,521
|$1,626
|$1,752
|$1,885
|$2,030
|$8,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,091
|$808
|$506
|$183
|$3,945
|Depreciation
|$6,461
|$3,251
|$2,777
|$2,368
|$2,021
|$16,878
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,499
|$10,595
|$9,015
|$10,015
|$10,015
|$55,139
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,500
|Maintenance
|$2,283
|$1,978
|$907
|$2,463
|$2,919
|$10,550
|Repairs
|$1,582
|$1,691
|$1,822
|$1,960
|$2,111
|$9,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,413
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,584
|Financing
|$1,411
|$1,135
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$6,719
|$3,381
|$2,888
|$2,463
|$2,102
|$17,553
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,119
|$11,019
|$9,376
|$10,416
|$10,416
|$57,345
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,625
|$7,668
|Maintenance
|$3,183
|$2,758
|$1,264
|$3,434
|$4,070
|$14,709
|Repairs
|$2,205
|$2,358
|$2,540
|$2,733
|$2,944
|$12,780
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,971
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,208
|Financing
|$1,968
|$1,582
|$1,172
|$734
|$265
|$5,720
|Depreciation
|$9,368
|$4,714
|$4,027
|$3,434
|$2,930
|$24,473
|Fuel
|$2,335
|$2,404
|$2,477
|$2,551
|$2,627
|$12,393
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,474
|$15,363
|$13,072
|$14,522
|$14,522
|$79,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A6 Sedan 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$2,195
|$1,902
|$872
|$2,368
|$2,807
|$10,144
|Repairs
|$1,521
|$1,626
|$1,752
|$1,885
|$2,030
|$8,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,359
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,091
|$808
|$506
|$183
|$3,945
|Depreciation
|$6,461
|$3,251
|$2,777
|$2,368
|$2,021
|$16,878
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,499
|$10,595
|$9,015
|$10,015
|$10,015
|$55,139
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 A6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Audi A6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019