Used 2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2015 A6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Driver Assistance Packageyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 1 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Audi Exclusive Valcona Leather Package 2 - Individual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,100
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,100
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Night Vision Assistantyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound Systemyes
Individual Contour Seating Packageyes
Audi Exclusive Luxury Edition - Indvidual Contour Seat Onlyyes
Control in Leatheryes
Carpet and Floor Matsyes
Audi Exclusive Airbag Cover and Door Armrests in Leatheryes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Inlays in Woodyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Bose Sound Systemyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,100
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
20" Sport Packageyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
19" Summer Tiresyes
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Exterior Colors
  • Aviator Blue Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Metallic
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Amethyst Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Aviator Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Classic Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Saddle Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tierra Delfuegogrey Middle Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Comet Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Estoril Blue Crystal Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cherry Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Morning Dew Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Glacier White Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Java Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Jazz Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Cumulus Blue - Audi Exclusive
  • Solar Orange - Audi Exclusive
  • Cambridge Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Espresso Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Condor Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Rocky Mountains Brown Dark Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nimbus Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Kalahari Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Gomera Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dunes Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Sapphire Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Derbygreen Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Turquoise Mica Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Velvet Purple Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Granite Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Luganograu Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Ipanema Brown Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Mahogany Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Ibis White
  • Sand Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Brilliant Black
  • Designo Mysticblau Perleffekt (Blau Mica) - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Green - Audi Exclusive
  • Northern Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Tukan Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Amalfi White - Audi Exclusive
  • Shiraz Red Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Indium Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Somoa Orange Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Meteor Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakota Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Light Santa Fe Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Aster Gray Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Mineral Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Racing Blue Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Sandalwood Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Alpine Green Pearlcoat - Audi Exclusive
  • Cassis Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cashmere Grey Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Platinum Beige Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Goodwood Green Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dakar Beige Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Merlin Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Andora Red Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Black Mamba Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Akoya Silver Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Paprika Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Bronze Monte Carlo Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Verde Brook Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Royal Grey Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Sprint Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Avocado Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Silver Green Metallic - Audi Exclusive
  • Avus Silver Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Lava Gray Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect (Piemontrot) - Audi Exclusive
  • Imola Yellow - Audi Exclusive
  • Sable Brown Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
  • Dark Red Mica - Audi Exclusive
  • Palace Blue Pearl Effect - Audi Exclusive
Interior Colors
  • Nougat Brown, leather
  • Pouder Beige, premium leather
  • Night Blue, premium leather
  • Iceland Green, premium leather
  • Crimson Red, premium leather
  • Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Havanna Brown, premium leather
  • Smokey Blue, premium leather
  • Alabaster White, premium leather
  • Magnolia White, premium leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cloudy Grey, premium leather
  • Velvet Beige, leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Jet Grey, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Classic Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,100
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
