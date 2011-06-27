Used 2015 Audi A6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A6 Diesel
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,557*
Total Cash Price
$27,710
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,136*
Total Cash Price
$29,116
A6 Sedan
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,151*
Total Cash Price
$20,482
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$70,045*
Total Cash Price
$27,510
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,090*
Total Cash Price
$28,313
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,128*
Total Cash Price
$20,080
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,173*
Total Cash Price
$20,883
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,128*
Total Cash Price
$20,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Diesel TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,501
|$1,547
|$7,297
|Maintenance
|$2,590
|$1,177
|$3,091
|$2,981
|$2,589
|$12,428
|Repairs
|$2,205
|$2,356
|$2,536
|$2,734
|$2,938
|$12,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,490
|$1,198
|$887
|$555
|$201
|$4,332
|Depreciation
|$7,297
|$3,548
|$3,033
|$2,585
|$2,205
|$18,669
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,975
|$12,337
|$13,727
|$13,156
|$12,362
|$70,557
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Diesel TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,578
|$1,625
|$7,668
|Maintenance
|$2,722
|$1,237
|$3,248
|$3,132
|$2,720
|$13,059
|Repairs
|$2,317
|$2,475
|$2,665
|$2,872
|$3,087
|$13,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,583
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,821
|Financing
|$1,566
|$1,259
|$932
|$583
|$212
|$4,552
|Depreciation
|$7,668
|$3,728
|$3,187
|$2,716
|$2,317
|$19,616
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,938
|$12,963
|$14,423
|$13,823
|$12,989
|$74,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Sedan 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,394
|Maintenance
|$1,915
|$870
|$2,285
|$2,203
|$1,914
|$9,186
|Repairs
|$1,630
|$1,741
|$1,875
|$2,021
|$2,172
|$9,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,102
|$885
|$656
|$410
|$149
|$3,202
|Depreciation
|$5,394
|$2,622
|$2,242
|$1,910
|$1,630
|$13,799
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,025
|$9,119
|$10,146
|$9,724
|$9,137
|$52,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$7,245
|Maintenance
|$2,571
|$1,169
|$3,069
|$2,959
|$2,570
|$12,338
|Repairs
|$2,189
|$2,339
|$2,518
|$2,714
|$2,917
|$12,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,189
|$881
|$551
|$200
|$4,300
|Depreciation
|$7,245
|$3,522
|$3,011
|$2,566
|$2,189
|$18,533
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,838
|$12,248
|$13,627
|$13,060
|$12,272
|$70,045
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Sedan 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,404
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,534
|$1,581
|$7,456
|Maintenance
|$2,647
|$1,203
|$3,158
|$3,046
|$2,645
|$12,698
|Repairs
|$2,253
|$2,407
|$2,592
|$2,793
|$3,002
|$13,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,523
|$1,224
|$907
|$567
|$206
|$4,426
|Depreciation
|$7,456
|$3,625
|$3,099
|$2,641
|$2,253
|$19,074
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,388
|$12,605
|$14,025
|$13,442
|$12,631
|$72,090
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$853
|$2,240
|$2,160
|$1,876
|$9,006
|Repairs
|$1,598
|$1,707
|$1,838
|$1,981
|$2,129
|$9,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,080
|$868
|$643
|$402
|$146
|$3,139
|Depreciation
|$5,288
|$2,571
|$2,198
|$1,873
|$1,598
|$13,528
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,750
|$8,940
|$9,947
|$9,533
|$8,958
|$51,128
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$5,500
|Maintenance
|$1,952
|$887
|$2,330
|$2,246
|$1,951
|$9,366
|Repairs
|$1,662
|$1,775
|$1,912
|$2,060
|$2,214
|$9,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,123
|$903
|$669
|$418
|$152
|$3,265
|Depreciation
|$5,500
|$2,674
|$2,286
|$1,948
|$1,662
|$14,069
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,300
|$9,298
|$10,345
|$9,914
|$9,316
|$53,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$1,877
|$853
|$2,240
|$2,160
|$1,876
|$9,006
|Repairs
|$1,598
|$1,707
|$1,838
|$1,981
|$2,129
|$9,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,080
|$868
|$643
|$402
|$146
|$3,139
|Depreciation
|$5,288
|$2,571
|$2,198
|$1,873
|$1,598
|$13,528
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,750
|$8,940
|$9,947
|$9,533
|$8,958
|$51,128
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
