Used 2014 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2014 A6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/574.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4450 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Netyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/A6 Logoyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Power Rear Window Sun Shade and Manual Rear Side Sun Shadesyes
Audi Guard Cargo Matyes
Bose Sound System w/Subwooferyes
Audi MMI Navigation Plus Packageyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
19" 15-Spoke-Star-Design Wheels with All-Season Tiresyes
Audi Base Barsyes
19" Summer Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track64.1 in.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3957 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width73.8 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Aviator Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Velvet Beige, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
