Used 2014 Audi A6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A6 Diesel
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,955*
Total Cash Price
$27,259
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$72,480*
Total Cash Price
$27,458
A6 Sedan
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,522*
Total Cash Price
$19,897
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,572*
Total Cash Price
$20,295
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,056*
Total Cash Price
$28,055
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,623*
Total Cash Price
$20,693
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,157*
Total Cash Price
$28,851
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,522*
Total Cash Price
$19,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Diesel TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,456
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$7,288
|Maintenance
|$1,758
|$3,093
|$3,104
|$934
|$5,001
|$13,890
|Repairs
|$2,189
|$2,339
|$2,518
|$2,714
|$2,917
|$12,677
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,741
|Financing
|$1,466
|$1,180
|$873
|$545
|$197
|$4,261
|Depreciation
|$6,919
|$3,539
|$3,024
|$2,577
|$2,199
|$18,257
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,800
|$14,312
|$13,804
|$11,182
|$14,856
|$71,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Diesel TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$7,342
|Maintenance
|$1,771
|$3,116
|$3,127
|$941
|$5,037
|$13,992
|Repairs
|$2,205
|$2,356
|$2,536
|$2,734
|$2,938
|$12,769
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,500
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,754
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,188
|$879
|$549
|$199
|$4,292
|Depreciation
|$6,969
|$3,565
|$3,046
|$2,596
|$2,215
|$18,390
|Fuel
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,869
|$2,956
|$13,942
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,930
|$14,417
|$13,905
|$11,264
|$14,965
|$72,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Sedan 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$2,258
|$2,266
|$682
|$3,650
|$10,139
|Repairs
|$1,598
|$1,707
|$1,838
|$1,981
|$2,129
|$9,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$637
|$398
|$144
|$3,110
|Depreciation
|$5,050
|$2,583
|$2,207
|$1,881
|$1,605
|$13,326
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,993
|$10,447
|$10,076
|$8,162
|$10,844
|$52,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,426
|Maintenance
|$1,309
|$2,303
|$2,311
|$696
|$3,723
|$10,342
|Repairs
|$1,630
|$1,741
|$1,875
|$2,021
|$2,172
|$9,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,296
|Financing
|$1,091
|$878
|$650
|$406
|$147
|$3,172
|Depreciation
|$5,151
|$2,635
|$2,251
|$1,919
|$1,637
|$13,593
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,253
|$10,656
|$10,278
|$8,325
|$11,061
|$53,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$7,501
|Maintenance
|$1,809
|$3,184
|$3,195
|$962
|$5,147
|$14,296
|Repairs
|$2,253
|$2,407
|$2,592
|$2,793
|$3,002
|$13,047
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,792
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,214
|$898
|$561
|$203
|$4,385
|Depreciation
|$7,121
|$3,642
|$3,112
|$2,652
|$2,263
|$18,790
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,320
|$14,730
|$14,207
|$11,508
|$15,290
|$74,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,106
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$5,533
|Maintenance
|$1,334
|$2,348
|$2,357
|$709
|$3,796
|$10,545
|Repairs
|$1,662
|$1,775
|$1,912
|$2,060
|$2,214
|$9,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,130
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,322
|Financing
|$1,113
|$895
|$662
|$414
|$150
|$3,234
|Depreciation
|$5,252
|$2,686
|$2,295
|$1,956
|$1,669
|$13,859
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,513
|$10,865
|$10,479
|$8,488
|$11,278
|$54,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Sedan 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,453
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,588
|$1,636
|$7,714
|Maintenance
|$1,860
|$3,274
|$3,286
|$989
|$5,293
|$14,702
|Repairs
|$2,317
|$2,475
|$2,665
|$2,872
|$3,087
|$13,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,843
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$924
|$577
|$209
|$4,510
|Depreciation
|$7,323
|$3,745
|$3,200
|$2,727
|$2,327
|$19,323
|Fuel
|$2,759
|$2,842
|$2,928
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$14,649
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,840
|$15,148
|$14,610
|$11,835
|$15,724
|$76,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 A6 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$1,283
|$2,258
|$2,266
|$682
|$3,650
|$10,139
|Repairs
|$1,598
|$1,707
|$1,838
|$1,981
|$2,129
|$9,253
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,271
|Financing
|$1,070
|$861
|$637
|$398
|$144
|$3,110
|Depreciation
|$5,050
|$2,583
|$2,207
|$1,881
|$1,605
|$13,326
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,993
|$10,447
|$10,076
|$8,162
|$10,844
|$52,522
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi A6 in Virginia is:not available
