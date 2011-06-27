  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)495.0/653.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Cargo Netyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Mats w/A6 Logoyes
Headliner in Black Clothyes
Power Rear Window Sun Shade and Manual Rear Side Sun Shadesyes
Bose Sound System w/Subwooferyes
Audi Guard Textile Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Audi Base Barsyes
Front License Plate Holderyes
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
20" 10-Spoke V-Design Wheelsyes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Front track64.1 in.
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.26 cd.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track63.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Ibis White
  • Oolong Gray Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Havanna Black Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Dakota Gray Metallic
  • Aviator Blue Metallic
  • Garnet Red Pearl Effect
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Nougat Brown, leather
  • Velvet Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
